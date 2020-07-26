Charleston Police Department to take part in virtual racial justice town hall

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department will take part in a town hall this evening to discuss racial justice.

The Racial Justice Town Hall: Our Lives, Our Police, Our Community will take place on Thursday, July 30 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm.

The event is hosted by the AND Campaign with participation from the Charleston Police Department and panelists representing Black Lives Matter, the Charleston Area Justice Ministry, and the ACLU, among others.

The department’s Director of Research and Procedural Justice says increasing community engagement is one recommendation from CPD’s recent racial bias audit.

The public may submit questions prior to the event through a Google form that can be found here. Questions may be submitted anonymously, but feel free to include your name and email address for possible follow ups if your questions are not addressed live.

Click here to watch the town hall live.