Charleston Police Dept. hosting hate crimes prevention training Friday for law enforcement, prosecutors

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) will host a hate crimes prevention training Friday.

The training is for local law enforcement and prosecutors. The training stems from the racial bias audit and the CPD’s strategic leadership plan.

The training is in partnership with the Matthew Shepard Foundation and Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law.

Training will include topics related to the impact of hate crimes on communities, the reporting of and data related to hate crimes, and the enforcement of hate crime laws.

