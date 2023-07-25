CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — This week, the Charleston Police Department (CPD) is holding the first of many Narcan training sessions that are scheduled to take place throughout the county over the next several months.

The sessions are free to attend, with the first session being held Thursday, July 27, at the Baxter-Patrick James Island Library starting at 6 p.m.

According to CPD officials, officers have responded to 151 overdoses so far this year. 34 — or about 22% — of those calls were suspected overdose fatalities.

Out of those 151 overdoses, 15 had NARCAN administered by bystanders, 14 by Charleston Police, and 37 by Fire/EMS, according to department officials.

Shelby Joffrion, the project coordinator for CPD’s Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant, and Substance Use Program (COSSUP), said the training sessions will help save lives and destigmatize the use of NARCAN.

“It affects everyone of every economic station, it affects everyone of every ethnic community, every walk of life,” said Joffrion. “Because it’s being mixed in with so much, you think you are getting one thing and you are getting another.”

Those who attend the training sessions will learn the signs of an overdose, as well as how to intervene during these emergencies and how to administer NARCAN.

Each session will last about an hour, and those who complete the training will receive an opioid prevention kit with two NARCAN nasal sprays.