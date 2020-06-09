Charleston Police Dept. releases 911 calls from the night riots broke out downtown

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department has released 911 calls from the night riots broke out in downtown Charleston.

The violence and chaos happened the night of May 30th following a mostly peaceful protest earlier in the day. It left many business owners scrambling to protect their property in patrons.

You can hear one of the calls between a downtown business owner and police in the video above.

Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds and Mayor John Tecklenburg are facing criticism for how they handled the riot and a petition began to circulate calling for the mayor’s resignation following the demonstrations.

Both Mayor Tecklenburg and Chief Reynolds defended their actions saying they did what they could under difficult circumstances.

The Charleston Police Department has created a webpage listing arrests related to the riots. They are still adding new suspects.