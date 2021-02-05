Charleston Police Dept. to host ‘Unique Hate Crimes Prevention Training’ with law enforcement, prosecutors

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department will host training on hate crime prevention for both local law enforcement and prosecutors next week.

The training will be in partnership with the Matthew Shepard Foundation and Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law.

It stems from results related to the department’s Racial Bias Audit and in conjunction with the Charleston Police Department Strategic Leadership Plan 2020 – 2025, “Bridging the Gap in 21st Century Policing.”

According to CPD, part of this plan includes enhancing departmental training regarding diversity issues facing officers and the community and aid in the continual improvement of interpersonal skills, cultural awareness and sensitivity, non-enforcement engagement, and fundamentals of community policing.

The training provided by the Matthew Shepard Foundation and the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law will include topics related to the impact of hate crimes on communities, the reporting of and data related to hate crimes, and the enforcement of hate crime laws.

They say it will also address the importance of effective investigation and prosecution of hate crimes, the development of strong ties between law enforcement and vulnerable communities, key investigative steps necessary to obtain evidence, and the collaboration between investigators and prosecutors that is crucial in a successful prosecution.

“The Charleston Police Department remains vigilant in its commitment to lead the charge in standing up to hate bias, and demonstrate a citywide “no tolerance” policy toward discrimination,” the department said.

The training will take place on Friday, February 12th.