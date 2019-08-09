Charleston Police find special “thank you” message outside headquarters

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is thanking a civilian who left a special message outside department headquarters in downtown.

Charles Francis, who is CPD’s Public Information Officer, said an employee found beautifully painted rocks with a special message of thanks on Friday.

One of the stones said: “Thanks for all you do,” and another simply said “#PoliceRocks.”

“A truly heartfelt thank you to the wonderful person or persons who did this for us,” said Francis in response. “This means the world to us!!!”