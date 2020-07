WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after a deceased body was discovered at a bus stop in West Ashley early Friday morning.

A spokesman with the Charleston Police Department, Charles Francis, said the body was found just after 7:30 a.m. at a bus stop located at Charlie Hall Boulevard and Glenn McConnell Parkway.

Francis said there were no visible signs of trauma to the person’s body.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause of death.