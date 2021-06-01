Charleston Police investigating after Rep. Nancy Mace’s home was vandalized

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating several acts of vandalism on Daniel Island including Congresswoman Nancy Mace’s home.

Rep. Mace told police her home had been vandalized at some point during the night Sunday. When she returned home on Monday morning, she discovered several black graffiti marks which included anarchist symbols, sayings, and profanity.

Police say the saw various symbols and statements spray painted on the road, walkway, and foundation in front of Rep. Mace’s home.

They also discovered several additional cases of graffiti around Daniel Island. Markings were seen on a park bench, light poles, trees and other items at Smythe Park on Daniel Island Drive and along a walk bridge near Barfield Street.

“Although my kids and I are thankfully fine, these criminal acts are unacceptable no matter your politics,” said Rep. Mace in a string of tweets on Tuesday morning.

She went on to say, “As I’ve had time to digest what has happened over the last 24 hours, I also wanted to take a moment to urge people to think about their words and their actions. It’s not just social media, but our words impact real people and impact real lives. We should take it down a notch.”

Mace’s car was vandalized with offensive language back in October while running for South Carolina’s first Congressional District seat.

Her campaign told News 2 that while she was picking out a dress for a debate, someone keyed foul language into the side of her car.

“I was taken aback and shocked that this could happen,” said Nancy Mace last October. “It feels…this is personal and so for me, it feels very violating when someone personally attacks you.”

A report from the Mount Pleasant Police Department stated the words were scratched into the driver side back passenger door. It said there was also a large scratch in the driver’s door.

Crews were seen outside Rep. Mace’s home removing the graffiti on Monday.

Police say the investigation in on-going. No arrests have been made.

“No one should ever have their home vandalized and this type of behavior is unacceptable and appalling,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “We are better than this as a country and divisive acts used for intimidation need to end. I’m certain our law enforcement agencies will find the guilty party.”

“Acts of vandalism and hate are simply unacceptable and have no place in our society. Praying for you, the kids, and our community,” said Sen. Tim Scott. “I trust our local law enforcement officers will get to the bottom of this soon.”

“These cowardly acts of vandalism are not who we are and they will not be tolerated. Here in Charleston, we don’t deface monuments and we don’t vandalize people’s homes,” said Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg. “Basic human decency is not a political issue – and people who don’t understand that will be punished to the fullest extent of the law.”