1 dead, 1 arrested following West Ashley parking lot shooting

Local News

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is dead and another arrested following an early morning shooting that happened in the parking lot of a West Ashley bar.

Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to a location near Back 9 Pub on Ashley River Road after receiving reports of a shooting just before 1:00 a.m.

One person was found suffering from a gunshot wound. We’re told that person, identified in a police report as Randall Lambert, died as a result of the shooting.

Police say a suspect is in custody in connection to this shooting. Their name has not yet been released.

