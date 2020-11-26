Charleston Police investigating auto-pedestrian hit-and-run that happened Wednesday evening

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating an auto-pedestrian hit-and-run that happened Wednesday evening.

According to the Charleston Police Department, the crash occurred near a shopping center on Folly Road close to Fort Johnson Road just before 10:00 p.m.

The pedestrian sustained significant and serious injuries, according to police. They were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Officials say the vehicle ran from the scene, heading towards Folly Beach. It was described by witnesses as a black, newer model sedan.

It should have damage on the front-passenger side of the vehicle and likely to have a broken windshield from the impact.

An investigation is underway. Anyone with information should contact the Charleston Police Department.