CHARLESTON, S.C (WCBD) – Authorities are responding Thursday afternoon to a domestic situation on Pony Lane in West Ashley.

Officers with the Charleston Police Department and the Special Operations Unit are on scene and managing the situation, according to Sgt. Anthony Gibson, public information officer for the department.

Law enforcement officials are gathering evidence and working to locate an individual connected to the incident.

Sgt. Gibson said there have been no reports of injuries and said there is no immediate threat to public safety.

