CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating an early-morning homicide on Drake Street.

According to CPD, officers responded to reports of a deceased man on Drake Street near South Street around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Authorities said officers found the victim with an apparent gunshot wound when they arrived. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the victim.

There is no immediate threat to the public, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD at 843-720-2422.