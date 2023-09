CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is seeking help identifying three individuals who may have information about a burglary at a downtown bar.

Authorities said the burglary happened Sept. 5 at Prohibition Bar on King Street.

The individuals were captured on surveillance camera footage:

Provided by Charleston Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to call the CPD on-duty detective at 843-720-2422.