Charleston Police officer praised after saving man from jumping off bridge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An officer with the Charleston Police Department (CPD) is being praised for his bravery after saving a man from jumping off North Bridge on Thursday.

According to CPD, officers with both CPD and the North Charleston Police Department were sent to North Bridge around 9:35 p.m. after a man contact family members, saying he was about to jump from the bridge.

CPD officer Kyle Skeels first arrived and located the man at the top of the bridge, looking over the side. The man told Skeels to stay back as the officer tried to talk to him. The man then started to climb over the railing in a seeming attempt to jump over.

Skeels then ran toward and grabbed the man before pulling him back over the railing to safety.

“I am proud of the work the men and women of the Charleston Police Department do every day,” said Deputy Chief Dustin Thompson. “Officer Skeels exemplifies the values held by our officers and in doing so, saved the life of a man he knew only as a member of the community he serves.”