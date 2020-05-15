Charleston police officer who died in the line of duty in 1870 to be honored Friday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A law enforcement appreciation service will be held Friday morning to honor police officers who were killed in the line of duty.

Officials say 22 roses will be placed at the Police Memorial at Brittlebank Park.

The Charleston Police Department recently learned about Private Thomas Martin, who’s death had not been properly recognized, after someone in Wyoming send them a newspaper clipping.

Private Martin was an African American police officer who was murdered by a group of white soldiers in 1870 while responding to a call on King Street near Calhoun Street.

His name will be added to a memorial wall in the park during Friday’s service.

Sergeant Craig Dubose led the Charleston PD’s research into Private Martin and believes there are more fallen officers who have not been properly recognized.

“I’m sure there are multiple ones that were probably not added or known, but we’d love if anyone could find them,” he said. “Or, if as we continue research, to actually properly commemorate them.”

The law enforcement appreciation service will begin at 11:00 a.m. at Greater Luke AME Church.