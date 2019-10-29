Charleston Police officers due in court for using excessive force

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two Charleston Police Officers accused of using excessive force are expected in court next month.

In a lawsuit, Jesse Alexander Perez claims the officers beat, punched and kneed him back in November of 2015.

The officers, Joseph Owens and Sgt. Eric Light said Perez resisted arrest and was on drugs at that time.

The lawsuit reveals Perez was a passenger on a moped that was stopped at an address on Peas Hill Road on James Island. It claims Owens charged at Perez from the rear and rammed his knee into his spine, rendering him ‘severely physically injured.’

While incapacitated, the suit states the officers continued to physically injure Perez while placing him in handcuffs.

Perez claims he endured physical injury, mental pain and suffering, faced medical bills, and ‘loss enjoyment of life.’

Both officers are scheduled to be in court on November 12th.