Charleston police officers help deliver boxes of groceries, hygiene items to residents at Joseph Floyd Manor

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – More than 40 grocery boxes were delivered to residents at Joseph Floyd Manor this week.

Community Outreach officers with the Charleston Police Department helped to distribute 43 Greg’s grocery boxes, non-perishable food, and hygiene items to residents on Monday.

Greg’s Groceries is an initiative that provides boxes of non-perishable food to law enforcement so that it can be delivered to people who need immediate food assistance.

Officials with the department said each Greg’s grocery box will feed a family of four for one week.