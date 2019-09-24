Charleston Police respond to possible robbery at Scotchman on State Street

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police in Charleston responded to reports of a robbery at a convenience store in downtown early Tuesday morning.

It happened at the Scotchman on State Street just after 5:30 a.m.

According to an incident report, the person believed to be responsible for the robbery had already left the scene on foot when officers arrived.

An employee at the Scotchman told investigators that a small amount of cash had been stolen and described the suspect as a black male wearing dark clothing.

Officers searched the area but were not able to locate a possible suspect.