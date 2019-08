CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is responding to an incident on White Drive in West Ashley.

According to dispatch, a call about shots heard came in Wednesday morning at 9:42 a.m.

Charleston Police said traffic is impacted on White Drive between Wantoot Boulevard and Playground Road as well as Ophir Drive.

Citizens are asked to use an alternate route and to stay away from the area.

No other details were provided. Count on us for updates as they become available.