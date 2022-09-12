CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police reviewed their response to a Memorial Day shooting that left 12 people injured, including three law enforcement officers.

On Monday, the Charleston Public Safety Committee heard an After-Action report on the shooting, which took place on South Street. According to police, nine people were shot.

“This is essentially just a review of the things that were done well. The things that we can work on. The things that we can learn as an organization,” said Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen, the Public Information Officer for the Charleston Police Department.

According to city officials, there is a nationwide trend of pop-up parties being planned on social media that are attracting dangerous individuals who are causing confrontations with police.

The report showed that CPD responded to two other pop-up parties on April 30th and May 28th, just two days before the Memorial Day incident.

According to police, these parties require a different response than a normal party.

“Parties that get out of control, that’s not something that’s new to law enforcement. What is new to us is kind of this means of advertising them by social media, a lot of people showing up in a very unexpected way and perpetrating violence in our streets and neighborhoods,” said Sgt. Wolfsen.

CPD began to make changes in its policy following the April incident, but the report states the new guidance wasn’t complete by the end of May.

The department admits officers in the field were uncertain of the expectations and steps it took to shut down these types of parties.

“We’re in the process of working on our response to those types of events,” said Sgt. Wolfsen.

According to the report, the department has taken several actions since the incident, including giving Command Duty Officers and Supervisors clear directives and guidelines on how to respond to the large pop-up parties.

The report also outlined positive practices displayed that night including intelligence and information sharing, the use of mutual aid, the performance of life-saving measures, training, command and control, and the use of their permitting process.

“Our officers were heroic. They were courageous. They were able to bring order back into that community that was really out of control for a short period of time,” said Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds.

According to police, Deljavon Lamat Simmons was arrested and charged in June with five counts of Attempted Murder and one count of Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime.

Other arrests have been made regarding the party itself. The investigation continues.