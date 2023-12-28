CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police are seeking help locating a 72-year-old missing man.

James “Jimmy” Williams was last seen at 1954 Ashley River Road around 4 p.m. on Dec. 28, wearing a black jacket, tan pants, and a brown/red plaid shirt.

Williams has dementia and is known to go to the Battery, The Citadel campus, and Hampton Park.

Williams is approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds with a grey beard, mustache, and short grey hair.

He is believed to be traveling on foot.

If you have information on Williams or believe you have seen him, you are asked to call 911.