Charleston Police say endangered missing person is safe

UPDATE: Charleston Police say Mingledorff has returned home and is safe.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is asking for your help to find an endangered missing man.

Christopher Mingledorff, 39, was last seen by his wife on Thursday just before 8:30 a.m. when he left in a dark blue Audi A6 on his way to work. The license tag is SC 5277LQ.

Mingledorff is described as 6’01”, 200 lbs with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston Police Department at 843-743-7200.