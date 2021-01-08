Charleston Police searching for man in Christmas Day armed robbery

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Charleston are searching for armed robbery suspect.

According to the Charleston Police Department, the robbery happened on Christmas Day in the area of Nassau Street and Reid Street in downtown Charleston.

The suspect is described as a 20-40-year-old male and between 5’4” and 5’8” in height with a heavier build, approximately 180-200 lbs.

He was wearing a red or orange jacket with hood and jeans at the time of the robbery.

Police say the man was seen riding a white/light colored beach cruiser.

If you know this man or where he may be, you are asked to contact Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200.