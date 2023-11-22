CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is searching for a missing 74-year-old man who suffers from dementia.

William “Bill” Murray was reported missing by his wife in West Ashley Wednesday morning, according to CPD.

Murray is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 137 pounds with blue eyes and gray/balding hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and tan zip-up jacket.

Police said Murray, who gets confused easily, is driving a black colored Nissan Rogue with FL tag #Y113QI and might be driving in the area or to Florida.

Anyone with information regarding Murray’s whereabouts is asked to contact the on-duty CPD Central Detective at (843) 720-2422.