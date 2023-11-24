UPDATE: Johnson has been located and is safe, according to police.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 76-year-old man.

William Johnson was last seen Thursday afternoon at the NHC HealthCare facility on Ashley Crossing Lane.

According to police, Johnson suffers from dementia and requires medication.

He was described as wearing black pants, a red t-shirt, and a black US Airborne Brigade jacket. He may also be using a red walker.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.

