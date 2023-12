JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is searching for John MaGee, 25, who was last seen on Dec. 18 around 8 a.m.

Police say MaGee is believed to be experiencing mental health challenges currently.

MaGee was last seen in a t-shirt and athletic shorts on Johns Island.

If you have information or believe you have seen MaGee, please contact CPD at 843-720-2422 and ask to speak with a detective.