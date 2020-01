CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Charleston are asking for your help in locating a man wanted for stalking.

The Charleston Police Department released an image of Kevin Michael Samuel Rouse and asked that anyone with information about his whereabouts contact the department, but did not immediately release details about the case.

If you know where Rouse is, you are asked to call 843-743-7200 and ask for the on-duty CPD Central detective.