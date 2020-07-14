Charleston Police searching for three people in stolen wallet case

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is looking for three individuals who each took part in the theft of a person’s debit card.

According to the Charleston Police Department, the male is accused of stealing a wallet from the victim’s purse while at a Publix grocery store on Folly Road last month.

A second suspect, a female, used the victim’s debit card to purchase three Visa gift cards shortly after at the Harris Teeter on Folly Road.

Police say a third suspect, also female, acted as a lookout during both incidents.

Photos: Charleston PD

If these individuals look familiar to you, or if you have any information about the crime, you are asked to contact Investigator Genna at gennag@charleston-sc.gov or by calling 843-720-3916.