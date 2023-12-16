CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is searching for a 56-year-old man who was last seen on Dec. 13 at his residence.

George Robert Hawkins Jr. has been reported missing by his parents. He was last seen wearing a gray sweater and blue jeans.

Officials say Hawkins left his residence on foot and does not own a vehicle.

Police say Hawkins gets confused easily. He does not have a cell phone or ready access to money.

If you have information regarding Hawkins’ location or welfare, contact the Charleston PD Central Detective at (843) 720-2422. Anyone with information who wishes to remain anonymous is asked to call Lowcountry Crime Stoppers at (843) 554- 1111.