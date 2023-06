Charleston Police are seeking to identify a suspect in a buglary and vehicle break-in on June 12. (Charleston Police Department)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in several downtown Charleston incidents.

According to CPD, the individual may be connected to a burglary at 289 East Bay Street and a vehicle break-in near 420 King Street on Monday, June 12.

The individual has tattoos on the left forearm and right calve, police said.

Provided by Charleston Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities at (843) 720-2422.