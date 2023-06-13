CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people accused of shoplifting from downtown Charleston businesses last month.

According to CPD, the individuals shoplifted from Louis Vuitton — located at 230 King Street — shortly before 5:00 p.m. on May 30.

Authorities said the same individuals then shoplifted from Christian Michi — located at 220 King Street — shortly after leaving the previous store.

Images provided by Charleston Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to call the CPD on-duty Central Detective at 843-720-2422 or email CPD Team 2 Patrol District Sgt. Cromer at cromert@charleston-sc.gov.