Charleston Police veteran to retire after 50 years of service

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – For the past 50 years, Sergeant Donald Daquigan has dedicated his life to keeping the City of Charleston safe. Friday is his very last day of work before retiring from the Charleston Police Department.

“It’s going to be hard to wake up Monday morning and say ‘hey you ain’t gotta go to work anymore,’” Daquigan said.

Sergeant Daquigan got his start with the City at just 18 years old when he worked for the playground department. Three years later, in April of 1974, he became a patrol officer.

Daquigan spent 12 years as a Supervisor for the department, focusing on the Eastside of town.

“I called that my home because I knew the people and I knew what was going on down there, mostly.”

In 1992, he started working with White Collar Crime cases, and he’s done that work ever since.

Daquigan said his favorite part of his job has been helping people.

“It’s hard to solve every case. But if you give everything you’ve got to it, to try to solve it, then you’ve done the best that you can.”

The CPD veteran said he will miss his colleagues the most after retiring. According to Sergeant Will Dillahey, he will certainly be missed too.

“It’s been so great to work with him through so many of these years, and I really congratulate him and his family and make sure he enjoys a little bit of a slower pace. We’re very happy for him.”

What’s next for Sergeant Daquigan? He said he plans to spend as much time as he can with family, including his wife, 16 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren!