CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston city leaders said Tuesday they are closely monitoring Tropical Storm Nicole and have begun initial preparations for potential impacts to the area.

Nicole is forecast to make landfall in Florida as a Category 1 storm this week before making a northern shift toward Georgia and South Carolina. Much of the Lowcountry could begin feeling impacts from the storm on Thursday.

Ben Almquist, emergency management director for the city, said residents should keep an eye on local weather reports over the next few days.

“If bad conditions do arise, citizens are advised to follow the guidance of Emergency Management officials and, as always, motorists should avoid driving through high water when they encounter it,” he said.

The city’s stormwater department has reserved temporary pups to be positioned in low-lying areas in advance of potential flooding from the storm.

Crews will work to clean out ditches and drains in flood-prone areas, and the city’s Parks Department is lowering the water level in Lake Dotterer and Colonial Lake as a preventative measure.