CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s the start of Pride Month and festivities in Charleston are in motion with a ‘Kickoff Weekend’ full of celebratory events happening in the Lowcountry.

Starting this Friday, Charleston Pride is bringing several special events to the area including day parties, drag shows, and the annual Pride Parade.

Friday, June 2

Charleston Battery Pride Night at Patriots Point

Celebrate Pride Night and Summer Nights as Charleston Battery matches up with Indy Eleven at Patriots Point. Spectators can also enjoy $3 beers during the game.

The game starts at 7:30 p.m. at 85 Patriots Point Boulevard.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Saturday, June 3

Charleston Pride Parade

The annual Pride Parade begins at 9 a.m. Saturday. The event is free for spectators, however, registration (and a fee) is required for those wanting to walk in the parade. The parade is family and pet friendly, so bring some comfortable shoes and show your pride at this vibrant event!

Registration for parade walkers can be found here.

Charleston Pride Crawl

Grab your best pride gear and some best friends for the Official Charleston Pride Crawl! Join the fun and take King Street by storm while bringing the community together and celebrating all day.

Participating bars include Uptown Social, Ink, Republic, Silver Dollar, and Dudley’s.

This is a ticketed event for celebrants to hop from bar to bar, enjoying drink specials and getting scorecards stamped to earn free swag.

With a purchased ticket, patrons can get free entry into all participating bars. Celebrants will have to check in by 3 p.m. at Uptown Social, located at 587 King Street.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Pride Day Party

Need a breather after the parade? Frontier Lounge is having a special after-party event, hosted by Kymmya Starr. The party starts at noon and celebrants must be at least 21 to attend. Admission is $10.

Frontier Lounge is located at 135 Calhoun Street.

Pints with Pride

Join Palmetto Brewing for an all-day after-party! Pints with Pride starts at noon. Enjoy beers and more as the business donates $1 to Charleston Pride for every pint sold.

Palmetto Brewing Co. is located at 289 Huger Street.

Sunday, June 4

Trio Ladies of Trio Drag Brunch

Join host Venus Alexander for a day full of surprises at Trio.

Patrons will get to enjoy performances by notable drag queens in addition to a raffle to win festive Pride prizes and swag. All proceeds go toward Charleston Pride.

The event will have a meet and greet with an all-star from RuPaul’s Drag Race, Thorgy Thor!

Admission is by ticket only and patrons must be at least 21 for entry.

The event is planned from noon until 3:30. Tickets can be purchased here.

Trio is located at 139 Calhoun Street.

Divas on Tap

Conclude the weekend with another drag show happening at Edmunds Oast Brewing hosted by Patti O’Furniture.

Enjoy a number of performances by lively queens starting at 2 p.m. Be sure to arrive early to get good seats!

Edmunds’s Oast Brewing Co. is located at 1505 King Street.