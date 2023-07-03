CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A week dedicated to the LGBTQIA+ community will return to Charleston in September.

Charleston Pride has hosted pride events for over a decade to empower and promote the visibility of the LGBTQIA+ community in Charleston.

While the annual Pride Parade is held during Pride Month in June, the organization has planned a series of events to celebrate the everchanging community in September.

Charleston Pride Week is scheduled for September 10 through 16 and will feature events ranging from comedy shows to community discussions.

The week will end with a festival on September 16 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at The Refinery Charleston.

Charleston Pride will release a full list of events at a later date. Count on 2 for updates.