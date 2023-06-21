CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Students attending a Lowcountry charter school celebrated a milestone on Wednesday amid ongoing legal tensions between their school and the district that oversees it.

Charleston Advancement Academy (CAA) is set to have its charter revoked following a decision by the South Carolina Public Charter School District (SCPCSD) earlier this year.

In a letter notifying CAA about its charter, SCPCSD officials said one of the reasons for revocation was that “CAA failed to meet the academic performance standards.”

Attorneys for CAA filed a motion in court seeking a stay or pause on the revocation decision, which is set to go into effect on June 30. CAA attorneys claim that SCPCSD board member’s decision to revoke CAA’s charter was “a process that was defective and violated multiple laws.”

The judge did not make a decision during a Wednesday court hearing that lasted more than three hours but said that the case would be taken under advisement, according to attorneys.

“The right outcome is to investigate what’s going on with the public charter school district, keep this school open, and give us a chance whatever we need to remediate to do that,” CAA Director Gary Burgess said of the ruling he is hopeful for.

But, a court date was not the only thing on today’s calendar for CAA as many students walked across the stage to receive their high school diplomas.

“I believe in these young people, they’ve come back and bounced back from great odds and it’s really a shame that we are in a fight for the life of this school,” Burgess said.

In its mission statement, leaders say the goal of CAA is to “provide a comprehensive education to at-risk students which leads to students’ attainment of a diploma, acceptance to college or pursuit of a career.”

SCPCSD officials said they cannot comment further due to pending litigation.

CAA attorneys said they are hopeful a ruling on whether to pause the revocation of CAA’s charter will be handed down this week.