CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston’s annual spring regatta set sail this week after being impacted by the coronavirus for the last two years.

Charleston Race Week was canceled in 2020 and forced into a scaled-back version last year. But organizers said the event made a full return this year.

“With conditions improving throughout the United States, event director Randy Draftz is pleased to announce that Charleston Race Week 2022 will showcase a return to normal,” organizers said.

More than 200 boats and 15 classes descended upon Charleston for the 26th edition of Charleston Race Week, which is being held from April 28 through May 1.

The regatta takes place in the Cooper River, spectators can catch views from the pedestrian lane of the Ravenel Bridge and from both Joe Riley Waterfront Park and Mount Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park.

“The previous two years were difficult for sailboat racing with numerous regattas being canceled or postponed. It is a testament to the popularity of Charleston Race Week, the commitment of our sponsors and the determination of our competitors that we were able to hold the regatta in 2021 amidst the pandemic,” Draftz said.

