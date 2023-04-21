CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston’s annual spring regatta, known as Charleston Race Week, sets sail this weekend for its 27th year.

Hundreds of boats will make their way to Charleston Harbor beginning Friday for the three-day event.

Spectators can catch views from the pedestrian lane of the Ravenel Bridge and from both Joe Riley Waterfront Park and Mount Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park.

The race begins at 11:00 a.m. each day and runs through Sunday.

Click here for additional details and for the full schedule.