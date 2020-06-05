Charleston Racial Diversity and Reconciliation Committee to meet Friday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston’s Racial Diversity and Reconciliation Committee is expected to meet on Friday.

The committee was created following recent protests that turned into a riot in downtown Charleston last Saturday.

Charleston city council will pass an ordinance officially creating the commission Tuesday night.

Councilmembers William Dudley Gregorie and Jasan Sakran will lead the meeting.

It will look at everything from education and housing to economic opportunity, and monuments and statues like the John C. Calhoun statue in Marion Square.

Amber Johnson, who the city has already appointed as Director of Diversity and Reconciliation, will speak on what the commission will do. Her position was created as a part of the slavery apology.