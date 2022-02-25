CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston is flying the Flag of Ukraine in a show of support.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said Friday the city has a long history of ceremonially raising national flags over City Hall, including the Irish flag in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day.

Now, the city is flying the flag of Ukraine for “a more solemn reason–to recognize the extraordinary valor of the Ukrainian people as they fight for their democracy against a brutal Russian dictator,” said Tecklenburg.

Mayor Tecklenburg said the city is proud to stand in solidarity with the brave men and women of Ukraine. He went on to say he hopes “Mr. Putin will heed the call of decent people the world over to immediately end this cruel and unjust war.”

Meanwhile, fellow Ukrainians and supporters gathered at a local European market and café earlier Friday to show their support and discuss the war’s impact on the country and its people.

Photo provided by City of Charleston

Many of those who attended the rally said they had family in Ukraine, including a woman whose 95-year-old grandmother was still living in the country “but prepared because she’s been through this before” during World War II.

Mayor Tecklenburg was also on hand for the rally.