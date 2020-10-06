Charleston ranked as #1 small city in the U.S. for 10th year in a row

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston may be a small city, but it holds a lot of weight as it has been named the #1 Best Small City.

Condé Nast Traveler named Charleston the #1 small city on their 33rd annual Readers’ Choice Awards in their The Best Cities in the U.S. list.

According to the company, registered voters weighed in on their favorite cities in the United States to come up with the list. There are two list to separate the Best Small Cities and Best Big Cities based on the populations.

Charleston was able to rank over a few popular cities you may know. The Best Small Cities in the U.S. are:

Charleston, SC Santa Fe, NM Carmel-by-the-Sea, CA Laguna Beach, CA Alexandria, VA Greenville, SC Aspen, CO Savannah, GA Jackson Hole, WY Key West, FL

Charleston gained recognition on its history, culture, food, and charm. Charleston has ranked top on its list as best small city in the U.S. for the last ten years.

Here is to the Holy City!