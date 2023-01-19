CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- You will not have to travel far to find some of the nation’s best cuisine, according to Tripadvisor.

Charleston nabbed the No. 2 spot for top U.S. food destinations in the website’s annual Travelers’ Choice ‘Best of the Best’ rankings. Charleston was beaten out by only New Orleans in the national rankings.

To determine the rankings, Tripadvisor analyzes millions of user reviews submitted over the past year to find travelers’ favorite destinations for travel, food, culture, nature, and skiing.

The Holy City’s culinary scene was also highlighted globally, coming in as the No. 11 top food destination in the world.