CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston is one step closer to completing the Ashley River Crossing project.

City leaders say they reached a milestone moment for the project after meeting a list of requirements needed to use federal funding.

The city on Wednesday said the project will provide a safe way for those on foot or two wheels to cross the Ashley River heading from the medical district in downtown Charleston to West Ashley.

The new bridge will run parallel to the Ashley River bridges.

When completed, the bridge will better connect city amenities like the West Ashley Greenway, Brittlebank Park and the Ashley River Walk.

Jason Kronsberg with the City of Charleston said they have already shortlisted two design-build teams as they bring the vision to life:

“We hope to have formal proposals from them at the end of February, and we will vet those proposals through our city process, and hopefully bring a construction contract to city council in March of 2023 with construction to begin in April,” he said.

The city hopes to have the project completed by mid-2026.