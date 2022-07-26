NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Regional Youth Apprenticeships Program celebrated signing day with 90 students, its largest class to date.

The program, run through Trident Technical College, has the goal of setting students up with jobs by the time they finish high school.

“Every year, we bring together the companies, the parents, the students, the schools, and we treat this like a big deal because it is. We call it signing day just like big athletes sign with their teams, this is the day that these students will sign with their employers that they will be working with for the nest year.” Mary Thornley, TTC President

For the students in the program, the focus is on placing them with local employers that give them experience for their resume in their field of interest, and a paycheck.

Students from four local school districts as well as homeschool associations are participating in the program.