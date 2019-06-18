Charleston removes more flushable wipes from sewage system

You may remember in October of 2018.

Charleston Water Systems sent divers into raw sewage to remove a large mass of wipes, clogging the pumps in a wet well.

Early Monday morning, divers had to make three separate dives to identify and remove yet another clog of “flushable” wipes.

You are reminded, just because a wipe says “flushable” doesn’t mean it breaks down before reaching the sewage system.

When you flush anything besides “waste” or toilet paper, you’re contributing to costly repairs to the infrastructure system and risking sanitary sewer overflows