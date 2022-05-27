CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston resident has created a new line of cocktails that are sure to ignite a spark in your summer plans.

Tipsy Lady Cocktails features a ready-to-drink cocktail line with three signature flavors: Rum Punch, Sunrise Mimosa, and Mojito.

Creator Toni Gilliard said she was vacationing and touring rum factories in Barbados and wanted to create something that honored heritage and flavor. “I made a wicked rum punch, and it was there that I was gifted with the idea to do this on a commercial level,” she said.

It took about two and a half years to launch the cocktail brand from conception to market.

“It’s about tipping the scales in the alcohol industry as it relates to women of color and ownership in the space,” said Gilliard. “That’s where I got creative with the name.”

Gilliard and her cocktails were featured on the Today Show this week.

You can find Tipsy Lady Cocktails on store shelves across South Carolina or through her website.