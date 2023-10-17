CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The City of Charleston is rolling out a new app this week designed to help residents and business owners more easily keep track of city services.

The city’s Environmental Services Division on Tuesday announced the launch of ‘CHS TrashTracker’, a mobile app that sends garbage, trash, and street sweeping service reminders to city residents via email, text message, and phone call.

Users located within city limits can enter their street address and access their garbage and trash collection schedule, which can then be printed or synced with online calendars.

Preview of ‘CHS Trashtracker’ app

“Here in the city, we’re committed to providing our residents with the highest quality service possible,” Mayor John Tecklenburg said. “And the launch of this new mobile app is the latest example of our ongoing efforts to make city programs — and the teams that deliver them — more efficient, reliable, and accessible than ever.”

The app will also send alerts regarding collection schedule changes, information about other city services, and allow users to submit work order requests to various city departments, according to officials.

The app is now available for download on Apple or Android smartphones.