Charleston restaurant employee loses job after tweet about tampering with councilmember’s food

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An employee at Taco Boy in Charleston loses her job after a tweet about harming a councilmember by tampering with his food at the restaurant.

On Saturday, the employee tweet about asking the kitchen staff to put bleach in District 10 Councilman Harry Griffin’s food.

“Harry Griffin came to my restaurant tonight I asked the kitchen to put bleach on his food but I don’t think they did :/,” said Taco Boy employee in a tweet.

Councilman says he has filed a report with both with the Charleston Police Department and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

Taco Boy responded to the public on their Facebook page with a post that read, “Thank you to everyone for bringing information to our attention today regarding a tweet questioning our food and employees behavior. We value food and customer safety above all else. The individual responsible for the original tweet understands the egregious nature of her social media post and we have jointly concluded that she will no longer be employed with our organization. As a community of businesses, we value respect, inclusivity and civility and will always encourage our team members to act accordingly.”

The incident continues to be investigated.