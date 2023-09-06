CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Restaurant Week is set to begin on Thursday, offering diners myriad options for dining at special prices.

Area chefs have the opportunity to showcase their most popular dishes during the annual event, while giving people the chance to enjoy restaurants they may not often visit.

The Grace Grit Counter is just one of the more than 50 restaurants participating in Charleston Restaurant Week.

Frank Kline, chef and owner of Grace and Grit, said he looks forward to bringing the community together.

“It’s a chance to see people we don’t always get to see, and it’s an opportunity for people to try us out for the first time,” he said.

Select restaurants in Mount Pleasant, Isle of Palms, downtown Charleston, West Ashley, Daniel Island, Johns Island, North Charleston, and Summerville will all offer special menus this week — many offering multi-course meals for a discounted price.

“So, were going to be doing three for $45. We actually focus on an appetizer course, a soup/salad course and an entree,” said Kline. “We also have a lot of seafood … but we do have vegan and vegetarian options, pescatarian options — we try to make it to where everyone can try things out.”

Charleston Restaurant Week runs from September 7th through 17th. Find a full list of participating restaurants and special menus by clicking here.