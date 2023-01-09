CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several of the Lowcountry’s favorite restaurants will be offering over a week’s worth of specials for Restaurant Week 2023.
SC Restaurant Week kicks off January 12 and lasts through the 22.
Restaurants throughout the state ranging from fine dining to barbeque use the event as an opportunity to showcase their most popular items and invite more people to experience their menus.
Some restaurants offer special menus or deals only available during the 10-day event.
Here in the Lowcountry, the following restaurants are participating:
|Restaurant
|Location
|Menu
|Deals
|Reservations
|82 Queen
|Charleston Area
|View
|Lunch: 2 for $25
Dinner: 3 for $50
|Reserve a Table
|Blu Oyster Sushi + Seafood
|Charleston Area
|View
|Bohemian Bull
|Charleston Area
|View
|Dinner: 3 courses for 2 people
|Butcher & Bee
|Charleston Area
|View
|Church and Union
|Charleston Area
|View
|Dinner: 3-COURSE PRIX-FIXE $45
|CO
|Charleston Area
|View
|Dinner: 3 for $25 or 4 for $30
|Coast Bar and Grill
|Charleston Area
|View
|Dinner: 3 Courses for $40
|Galpao Gaucho
|Charleston Area
|View
|Dinner: $55 per person
|Gingerline
|Charleston Area
|View
|Dinner: $45 Three Course Tasting
|Iron Rose
|Charleston Area
|View
|Dinner: 3 Courses for $40
|Jalisco’s Taqueria & Tequila
|Charleston Area
|View
|Dinner: 3 for $30
|Reserve a Table
|Ms. Rose’s Fine Foods + Cocktails
|Charleston Area
|View
|Victor’s Seafood & Steak
|Charleston Area
|View
|Dinner: 3 for $55
|Well Hung Vineyard
|Charleston Area
|View
|Dinner: Restaurant Week Menu
|Reserve a Table
|39 Rue de Jean
|City of Charleston
|View
|Dinner: 3 courses for $45
|Amen St. Fish & Raw Bar
|City of Charleston
|View
|Dinner: Three courses for $45
|BLU Beach Bar and Grill
|City of Charleston
|View
|Dinner: 3 for $40
|Reserve a Table
|Bourbon N’ Bubbles
|City of Charleston
|View
|Dinner: $45 per person
|Delaney Oyster House
|City of Charleston
|View
|Dinner: $55 per person
|Reserve a Table
|Fam’s Brewing Co.
|City of Charleston
|Gabrielle of Charleston
|City of Charleston
|View
|Reserve a Table
|Halls Chophouse Charleston
|City of Charleston
|View
|Dinner: THREE COURSES – $60
|High Cotton
|City of Charleston
|View
|Dinner: Three Courses $60
|Hyman’s Seafood
|City of Charleston
|View
|Dinner: 5 Courses + Wine for $30
|Indaco
|City of Charleston
|View
|Reserve a Table
|Little Palm
|City of Charleston
|View
|Lunch: $35 per person
|MESU
|City of Charleston
|View
|Dinner: 3 Courses for $40
|Reserve a Table
|Oak Steakhouse
|City of Charleston
|View
|Reserve a Table
|Park & Grove
|City of Charleston
|View
|Dinner: 3 courses for $45
|Reserve a Table
|Pink Cactus
|City of Charleston
|View
|Dinner: 3 Courses for $30
|Reserve a Table
|Revival
|City of Charleston
|View
|Dinner: Restaurant Week Menu
|Reserve a Table
|Rudy Royale
|City of Charleston
|View
|Dinner: 3 for $35
|Reserve a Table
|Saffire Restaurant
|City of Charleston
|View
|Dinner: 3 for $45
|Slightly North of Broad
|City of Charleston
|View
|Dinner: 3 Courses | 60
|Reserve a Table
|Stars Rooftop Bar & Grill Room
|City of Charleston
|View
|Reserve a Table
|Swamp Fox Restaurant & Bar at Francis Marion Hotel
|City of Charleston
|View
|Lunch: 2 for $20
Dinner: 3 for $40
|Reserve a Table
|Tempest
|City of Charleston
|View
|Dinner: $45 per person
|Reserve a Table
|The Watch: Rooftop Kitchen & Spirits
|City of Charleston
|View
|Lunch: 2 Courses for $23
|Reserve a Table
|Veranda Lounge at The Loutrel
|City of Charleston
|View
|Dinner: 3 Courses for $40
|Vincent Chicco’s
|City of Charleston
|View
|Dinner: 3 for $45
|Reserve a Table
|Rita’s Seaside Grille
|Folly Beach
|Coastal Provisions
|Isle of Palms
|View
|Dinner: 3 Courses for $40
|Reserve a Table
|FortyEight – Wine Bar & Kitchen
|Kiawah Island
|View
|Dinner: 3 Courses for $45 pp
|Reserve a Table
|Basil
|Mt. Pleasant
|View
|Dinner: 3 for $30
|Reserve a Table
|Crave Kitchen & Cocktails
|Mt. Pleasant
|View
|Lunch: 3 Courses for $21 (per person)
Dinner: 4 Courses for $44 (per person)
|Grace & Grit
|Mt. Pleasant
|View
|Dinner: 3 Courses for $40
|Reserve a Table
|High Tide Restaurant
|Mt. Pleasant
|View
|Dinner: 3 for $40
|Reserve a Table
|Ty’s Roadside Coastal Kitchen
|Mt. Pleasant
|View
|Lunch: 3 Courses for $32
Dinner: 3 Courses for $32
|Reserve a Table
|Carolina Ale House – Summerville
|Summerville
|View
|Lunch: 3 Courses for $45
Dinner: 3 Courses for $45
|Reserve a Table
|Halls Chophouse Nexton
|Summerville
|View
|Reserve a Table
Reservations are encouraged where available as seats are expected to fill up quickly.
Click here to view the full statewide list and for more information about the event.