CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several of the Lowcountry’s favorite restaurants will be offering over a week’s worth of specials for Restaurant Week 2023.

SC Restaurant Week kicks off January 12 and lasts through the 22.

Restaurants throughout the state ranging from fine dining to barbeque use the event as an opportunity to showcase their most popular items and invite more people to experience their menus.

Some restaurants offer special menus or deals only available during the 10-day event.

Here in the Lowcountry, the following restaurants are participating:

RestaurantLocationMenuDealsReservations
82 QueenCharleston AreaViewLunch: 2 for $25
Dinner: 3 for $50		Reserve a Table
Blu Oyster Sushi + SeafoodCharleston AreaView
Bohemian BullCharleston AreaViewDinner: 3 courses for 2 people
Butcher & BeeCharleston AreaView
Church and UnionCharleston AreaViewDinner: 3-COURSE PRIX-FIXE $45
COCharleston AreaViewDinner: 3 for $25 or 4 for $30
Coast Bar and GrillCharleston AreaViewDinner: 3 Courses for $40
Galpao GauchoCharleston AreaViewDinner: $55 per person
GingerlineCharleston AreaViewDinner: $45 Three Course Tasting
Iron RoseCharleston AreaViewDinner: 3 Courses for $40
Jalisco’s Taqueria & TequilaCharleston AreaViewDinner: 3 for $30Reserve a Table
Ms. Rose’s Fine Foods + CocktailsCharleston AreaView
Victor’s Seafood & SteakCharleston AreaViewDinner: 3 for $55
Well Hung VineyardCharleston AreaViewDinner: Restaurant Week MenuReserve a Table
39 Rue de JeanCity of CharlestonViewDinner: 3 courses for $45
Amen St. Fish & Raw BarCity of CharlestonViewDinner: Three courses for $45
BLU Beach Bar and GrillCity of CharlestonViewDinner: 3 for $40Reserve a Table
Bourbon N’ BubblesCity of CharlestonViewDinner: $45 per person
Delaney Oyster HouseCity of CharlestonViewDinner: $55 per personReserve a Table
Fam’s Brewing Co.City of Charleston
Gabrielle of CharlestonCity of CharlestonViewReserve a Table
Halls Chophouse CharlestonCity of CharlestonViewDinner: THREE COURSES – $60
High CottonCity of CharlestonViewDinner: Three Courses $60
Hyman’s SeafoodCity of CharlestonViewDinner: 5 Courses + Wine for $30
IndacoCity of CharlestonViewReserve a Table
Little PalmCity of CharlestonViewLunch: $35 per person
MESUCity of CharlestonViewDinner: 3 Courses for $40Reserve a Table
Oak SteakhouseCity of CharlestonViewReserve a Table
Park & GroveCity of CharlestonViewDinner: 3 courses for $45Reserve a Table
Pink CactusCity of CharlestonViewDinner: 3 Courses for $30Reserve a Table
RevivalCity of CharlestonViewDinner: Restaurant Week MenuReserve a Table
Rudy RoyaleCity of CharlestonViewDinner: 3 for $35Reserve a Table
Saffire RestaurantCity of CharlestonViewDinner: 3 for $45
Slightly North of BroadCity of CharlestonViewDinner: 3 Courses | 60Reserve a Table
Stars Rooftop Bar & Grill RoomCity of CharlestonViewReserve a Table
Swamp Fox Restaurant & Bar at Francis Marion HotelCity of CharlestonViewLunch: 2 for $20
Dinner: 3 for $40		Reserve a Table
TempestCity of CharlestonViewDinner: $45 per personReserve a Table
The Watch: Rooftop Kitchen & SpiritsCity of CharlestonViewLunch: 2 Courses for $23Reserve a Table
Veranda Lounge at The LoutrelCity of CharlestonViewDinner: 3 Courses for $40
Vincent Chicco’sCity of CharlestonViewDinner: 3 for $45Reserve a Table
Rita’s Seaside GrilleFolly Beach
Coastal ProvisionsIsle of PalmsViewDinner: 3 Courses for $40Reserve a Table
FortyEight – Wine Bar & KitchenKiawah IslandViewDinner: 3 Courses for $45 ppReserve a Table
BasilMt. PleasantViewDinner: 3 for $30Reserve a Table
Crave Kitchen & CocktailsMt. PleasantViewLunch: 3 Courses for $21 (per person)
Dinner: 4 Courses for $44 (per person)
Grace & GritMt. PleasantViewDinner: 3 Courses for $40Reserve a Table
High Tide RestaurantMt. PleasantViewDinner: 3 for $40Reserve a Table
Ty’s Roadside Coastal KitchenMt. PleasantViewLunch: 3 Courses for $32
Dinner: 3 Courses for $32		Reserve a Table
Carolina Ale House – SummervilleSummervilleViewLunch: 3 Courses for $45
Dinner: 3 Courses for $45		Reserve a Table
Halls Chophouse NextonSummervilleViewReserve a Table
Via SC Restaurant Week

Reservations are encouraged where available as seats are expected to fill up quickly.

Click here to view the full statewide list and for more information about the event.